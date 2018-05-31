James Dillender

Sept. 20, 1971-May 25, 2018
CARBON CLIFF – James Lee Dillender, 46, of Carbon Cliff, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, May 25, 2018, due to an extended illness. In honor of him and all others waiting for organ transplant, please donate.
A celebration of life will be 1-3 p.m. June 23 at Purgatory's Pub in Bettendorf. Quad-Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jim was born Sept. 20, 1971, the son of Leisa Lee Hannah. He graduated from Erie High School in 1990 and is an Illinois Army National Guard veteran. Jim married Sharon Laberer on Jan 27, 2014, in University of Iowa Hospital ICU. He previously worked for Prairie Waste. Jim had a passion for vehicles; we cannot count the amount he has owned over his lifetime.
Survivors include his mother, Leisa Lee Hannah-Zeltner of Carbon Cliff; wife, Sharon; stepson, Treston Laberer, USAF Osan AFB Korea; sisters, Laura (Don) Ghrist of Buffalo, and Michelle (Pat) Zeltner of Silvis; brothers, C.J. (Casey) Partain of Paulding, Ohio, Richard (Chelsey) Zeltner of Davenport, and Michael Reece of Washburn, Maine; special brother and best friend, Mike (Tami) Wilson of Geneseo, Illinois; many nieces and nephews; and fur babies, Emma, Cole and Muffin.
Jim was preceded in death by his dad, Richard Zeltner.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Voigt, Mary Jeanne and Joyce at University of Iowa Hepatology Clinic for 17 years of exceptional care and Genesis Hospice for the care given to Jim.
“Give me peace … to give me strength to get to tomorrow.”
