April 27, 1947-March 29, 2018
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Funeral services for James E. Gall, 70, of Marshalltown, Iowa, will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday evening at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary chapel in Davenport. The family will greet visitors from 4 p.m. until service time at the mortuary. Private family interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Mr. Gall passed away on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
James (Jim) Eugene Gall was born on April 27, 1947, in Davenport, the son of Jake and June (Morse) Gall. Jim graduated from North Scott High School in 1965, and married Sue Baugh on January 19, 1967, in Davenport. They were later divorced. He served his country in the Army's 4th Infantry Division in the Vietnam War, achieved the rank of sergeant, and earned the Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.
Upon returning from his military duty, Jim continued his education at St. Ambrose University, earning his degree in 1975. In his early years, he worked for Oscar Mayer in Davenport. He retired from the Department of Finance and Accounting Services (DFAS) in 2008 after nearly 13 years of service.
Jim was a member of the VFW Post 9128 in Bettendorf, where he served as quartermaster. He had his own stool at Ross' Restaurant, where he enjoyed drinking coffee and discussing politics with friends. On one occasion at Ross', he met President Obama, who thanked him for his military service. Jim did not collect material possessions; he valued collecting friendships throughout his life. In later years, he collected hugs from his grandchildren as often as he could.
He is survived by son, Timothy Gall of Davenport; daughter, Wendy (Trent) Turner of Altoona, Iowa, and their children, Blake, Hannah and Noah; brother, Tom (Vicki) Gall of Park View; sister, Ida Ferring of Davenport. He is also survived by daughter, Lori (Mike) Dodds of Davenport.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Chuck Morse, and sister, Jeanette Gall.
The family would like to thank the Iowa Veterans Home staff for their wonderful care and support.
Memorials may be directed to the Vietnam Veterans of America or to your local and state Democratic candidates running for office in 2018.
