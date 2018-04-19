James John Morris

April 8, 1949-April 12, 2018
DAVENPORT — Visitation for James John “Running Wolf” Morris, 69, of Davenport, will be Friday, April 20, 2018 from 10:30-11 a.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Graveside services will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport.
Mr. Morris passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at his home.
James was born April 8, 1949 in Melrose, Minnesota, a son of Howard and Evelyn (Hartman) Morris.
James loved his New Choices family, especially his “Sue.” He also loved writing, board games, Native American culture, Westerns, his stuffed animals, his jewelry, and Jesus!
His New Choices family survives him.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.