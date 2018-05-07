James Lerch Sr.

November 1, 1940-May 6, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - James Joseph Lerch Sr., 77, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. with a Masonic service being conducted at 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be conducted. Memorials may be made in care of South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
James was born in Rock Island on November 1, 1940, a son of Joseph H. and Julia VanDenHende Lerch. He married Patricia Kester on July 31, 1965, at South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
James was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked as a cold mill operator at Alcoa for 36 years. He was also the chief of police in Sherrard for 25 years and served 10 years with the Milan Auxiliary Police.
James was a member of South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, a Mason of the Scottish Rite, member of the Masonic Lodge No. 1014 AF & AM, Moline and the Evening Lions Club, Rock Island.
He enjoyed gardening, canning, golfing and bowling.
Those left to cherish his member include his wife, Patricia Lerch, Rock Island; children (and spouses), James (Julie) Lerch Jr., Glen Ellen, Ill., David P. (Julie) Lerch, Fruitland, Iowa, Melissa K. (Dale) Partain, Rock Island and Paul M. (Charity) Lerch, Greenwood, Ark.; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sue Horsman.
