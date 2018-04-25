James Lyngholm

December 1925-April 22, 2018
DAVENPORT — Private funeral services will be held for James Peter Lyngholm at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, followed by burial at Davenport Memorial Park. Public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. James passed away at his home Sunday, April 22, in the company of his loving wife and family.
James Peter Lyngholm was born in Davenport in December 1925 to Peter and Minetta Lyngholm, the third of four children. As a young boy he attended school at County School No. 9 and spent his time on the family farm north of Davenport. In September 1944, he joined the United States Army's 84th Infantry Division during World War II and served in Belgium and Germany until August 1946. When he returned home to Iowa, he finished high school at Davenport High School. It was there that he met his future bride, best friend, and partner in life's adventures, Roselyn Eggemann. Jim and Rosie married on April 30, 1949, and together raised nine beautiful children. Their love story reverberated on the dance floor throughout their 68 years of marriage, with Jim quietly leading Rosie through waltzes from ballrooms to their living room.
Of all things in life, family was the most important to James. He raised his own family on the old family farmland with his siblings sharing the neighborhood. His children have fond memories of the extended family gatherings hosted by Jim and Rosie on holidays, especially the annual 4th of July baseball game. Jim was the scout master as his three sons were growing up and made two trips with them to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, taking them on two separate 50-mile hikes. Jim worked as a farmer, a dairy man, and a machinist at Farmall Tractor Works. Upon retirement, Jim and Rosie traveled the world visiting their children. From hiking mountains in Korea and Montana to biking in Minnesota, Jim lived life to the fullest and never slowed down.
Through James, their children and grandchildren learned to love the outdoors, to keep moving, and that anything can be fixed through careful thought or by hitting it with a board.
James is preceded in death by siblings, Dolores Alexander, Arlene Morgan and Richard Lyngholm, and his son, Michael Lyngholm. James is survived by his loving wife, Roselyn; his children, Daniel (Linda) Lyngholm, Karen (Ray) Boston, Thomas (Patricia) Lyngholm, Margaret Lyngholm, Nancy (Thomas Yencsik) Lyngholm, Mary Pullen, Linda (Lee Bendickson) Lyngholm, and Anna Lyngholm; daughter-in-law, Mickey Lyngholm; 20 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to Jim's family by visiting his obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.