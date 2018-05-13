April 30, 1952- May 7, 2018
DAVENPORT - James Michael Stowe, 66, of Davenport, passed away tragically on Monday, May 7, 2018, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
There will be no services at this time. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
How do you sum up the life of such a legendary man? Jim was born into a large loving family on April 30, 1952, in Medford, Wis., the son of Chester and Loreen (Hamlin) Stowe. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. Jim married his best friend, love of his life, and partner in crime, Holly Ebersberger. They enjoyed 33 years of marriage. He was a loving father to Becky, and doting grandfather to Madisann. His faithful dog and sidekick, Haus, was always by his side and he never left home without him. Jim's love of motorcycles began at an early age. The wind in his hair gave him such happiness and a sense of freedom. Jim was a master carpenter. Most recently he worked as a truck driver for Von Maur, where he really enjoyed the company's family atmosphere. The kindness of this company and their support is much appreciated during this difficult time. Jim was always a gentleman and treated everyone with respect. He was an honest, giving man.
We will miss him and his contagious smile. Our memories of him will be everlasting.
Jim is survived by his Wife: Holly Stowe; Daughter: Becky Jones; Siblings: Sharon Hofeldt, Dale (Diana) Stowe, Barb (Gary) Jensen, George (Sherry) Stowe, John (Leslie) Stowe, Randy (Cathy) Stowe, Glen (Bonnie) Stowe and granddaughter, Madisann Oestern.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Pickett, and brother, Dwayne Stowe.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.