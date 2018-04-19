James P Kuhn

July 1937-January 2018
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — James Paul Kuhn, 80, died Thursday, January 11, 2018, surrounded by his family, at the residence of his son in Sebastopol, California. Funeral Mass will be9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline. Burial will be private at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Davenport.
Mr. Kuhn, the son of Clarence and Genevieve Kuhn, was born in Milwaukee and raised in Moline, attending Alleman High School before Marquette University and later the University of Chicago for an MBA. He raised his family in the Chicago area and worked much of the time at A.T. Kearney, retiring as partner in manufacturing and operations practice in 2000. Since then he divided his time between Lake Forest, Illinois Marco Island, Florida, and many travels. He loved golf, fishing and a good Irish tune.
Survivors are his wife, Josephine Kuhn of Marco Island, Florida; his daughters, Christine Kuhn of Cochran, Georgia, Cynthia Brandon of Windsor, California; his son, George Kuhn (Melissa) of Sebastopol; and grandchildren, Nate, Katrina and Alex.
Memorials may be made to the Career Resource Center, 40 E. Old Mill Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045, (847) 295-5626. Mr. Kuhn volunteered for this organization for many years, helping people find meaningful employment.