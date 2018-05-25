October 22, 1943-May 22, 2018
BETTENDORF — James R. Krueger, 74, of Bettendorf, passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Bettendorf Healthcare Center.
A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, May 27, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the family or to the American Heart Association.
James was born October 22, 1943, in Chicago, the son of William and Ruth (Kolterman) Krueger. He was united in marriage to Kathleen A. Angell on April 14, 1967, in Murphysboro, Illinois.
James was retired as Supervisor of Custodial Services for the Davenport Community School District. As a young man, he was fascinated by science and was a history buff, particularly the Civil War era. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf and had always looked forward to his trips to Chicago to play cards.
Those left to honor his memory include his son, Gregory of Cedar Rapids, and his brother, Daniel Krueger of St. Charles, Illinois.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Gloria Jones; and his brother, William Krueger.
