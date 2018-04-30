Janet Andrews

August 26, 1934 - April 27, 2018
DAVENPORT - Janet Hansen Andrews, 83, of Davenport, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
Janet was born on August 26, 1934, in Davenport, the daughter of Raymond and Mabel (Krumbholz) Nims. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Hansen in 1956. He preceded her in death in 1971. She later found a true connection with Richard “Andy” Andrews. They were united in marriage on April 19, 1980. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2010.
Janet was a life long resident of Davenport and was a die-hard Cubs fan. She was known for her love of treats, especially her chocolate, popcorn and her daily ice cream sundae. There was nothing more important to her than her family. She would never miss an opportunity to send a card. She loved playing cards and keeping in touch with her family near and far from Facebook to phone calls. Janet also had a love for animals and shopping online.
Those left to honor her memory include children, Jeff (Scott) Hansen, Judy (Edward) Garrett, Jodie (Jeff) Chappell, Barb (Bill) Esp, Cheryl (Steve) Osborne, and Diana (Jim) Bailey; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Lawrence and Andy.