January 28, 2018-April 23, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Janice H. Visser, 77, East Moline, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. At Jan's request, her body will be cremated and there will be no services.
Janice Denhard was born on January 28, 1941, Rock Island, the daughter of Russell and Dorothy (Draper) Denhard. She married Wayne Fick in 1959 and together they had three children. She married Richard Visser on May 26, 1979, in Rock Island. Jan enjoyed reading, traveling and was a Green Bay Packer fan. She was a huge John Wayne fan. Her family was everything to her and she adored her grand and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Richard, children, Joseph (Sachiko) Fick, Japan, and Katherine Lucas, Geneseo, Illinois; grandchildren, Erik, Wayne, Arissa, Ayla, Edie, Keri and Lisa Kate, great-grandchildren, Archer, Addison, Blair, Elijah and Quentin; sisters, Joyce (Jim) Bowling, Moline, and Gina Graff, Low Moor, Iowa, stepchildren, Greg Visser, Gail Maxwell and JoAnn Visser; son-in-law, Michael Boesen, brother-in-law, David Schell; and a host of other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lisa Boesen; and sister, Judy Schell.
