Janice J. Peterson

November 16, 1934-April 12, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Janice J. Petersen, 83, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory from 1-3 p.m.
Janice Jean Rochau was born on November 16, 1934, in Scott County, the daughter of Raymond and Ella (Hinrichs) Rochau. She was a 1952 graduate of Durant High School. She married LeRoy Petersen on December 26, 1953, in Davenport.
Janice was an active partner to LeRoy on the farm and in raising their six children. She also operated the Supper Club 528 in Cascade, Iowa. She enjoyed spending time with her family, golfing, cards, and dancing.
Janice is survived by her husband, LeRoy of DeWitt; six children, Catherine (David) Ganfield of Des Moines, Kelly (Chris) Herren of Monticello, Iowa, Kim (Jim) Stoll of Camanche, Iowa, Douglas (Sue) Petersen of Spragueville, Iowa, David (Holly) Petersen of Pearl City, Illinois, and Steven (Carolyn) Petersen of Preston, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Arnold Rochau of Stanwood, Iowa, Dwayne (Jennifer) Rochau of Muscatine, and Keith (Diane) Rochau of Vinton, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Kenneth.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Clarissa Cook Hospice House or Camp Courageous.