November 20, 1926-May 2, 2018
MOLINE — Janice M. Calandri, 91, of Moline, formerly of Cordova, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Moline.
Janice was born November 20, 1926, in Sterling, the daughter of Clarence and Lepha (Sherman) Humphrey. She married Junior Wiens and had two children, Pamela and Kevin. Later, she married Raymond Calandri on June 22, 1981, in Lake Tahoe. She graduated from Sterling School of Cosmetology, and was also an instructor at the Moline campus for many years. She also worked for Prudential Real Estate for 10 years. Janice was an avid painter, enjoyed writing poetry, and loved traveling. She sang many years with the Sweet Adelines and the church choir. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting.
Survivors include one daughter, Pamela (Marvin) Coleman of San Tan Valley, Arozona; one son, Kevin (Libby) Wiens of Cordova; two grandchildren, Brandon (Branduin) Wiens of Moline and Heidi Wiens-León (Victor) of Cordova; one great-granddaughter, Hallie Kate; and one sister, Marilyn (Robert) Van Wassenhove of Carlsbad, Calif.
She was preceded in death by both husbands, her parents and a sister, Jeanne in infancy. Private graveside services will take place on May 10. A memorial has been established to Sterling High School Class of 1944. Her family wishes to thank Rosewood Care Center for their kind help over the last eight years, and Heartland Hospice Service for their assistance.
