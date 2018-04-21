October 2, 1946-April 18, 2018
DEWITT - A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Jean Marie McGlynn, 71, will be held Monday, April 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Page and the Rev. Fr. Bob Harness will concelebrate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church Sunday, April 22, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt or the DeWitt Referral Center. Interment will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Villa Nova.
Pallbearers will be nieces and nephews.
Jean died Wednesday afternoon, April 18, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport.
She was born October 2, 1946, in DeWitt to Paul Francis and Mary Beatrice (McCoy) McGlynn. Jean attended White Country School in rural Clinton County and Our Lady of Angels Academy in Clinton. She was a long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Villa Nova and was currently a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt.
Jean enjoyed her monthly Bunco club and took pleasure in meeting with her many friends. She was very social and delighted in her family time. Jean was a passionate fan of University of Iowa sports-particularly the women's and men's basketball programs. She rarely missed a televised game. Jean's final act of love was being a tissue donor.
Surviving are her twin sister, Joan (Jim) Puck, DeWitt; brothers, Joe (Linda) McGlynn of Camanche and Frank (Christine) McGlynn, DeWitt. Also surviving are four nieces, five nephews, ten great-nieces and nine great-nephews.
Preceding Jean in death were her parents, grandparents and her nephew and Godson, John McGlynn, who died March 10th of this year.
