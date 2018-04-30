September 20, 1938 - April 28, 2018
MUSCATINE – Jean J. Orr, 79, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Lutheran Living.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will take place in Nichols Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Jean was born on September 20, 1938, in Muscatine, the daughter of Howard E. and Gladys L. Stolley McFadon. She married Kenneth G. Orr on July 15, 1960, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Jean worked at the Muscatine Day Nursery, Montgomery Wards, and many other cooking establishments.
She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Women of the Moose, and TOPS Chapter 936. Jean enjoyed cooking, baking, and candy making, especially divinity and fudge. She also enjoyed water exercise classes at the Y and going to the casinos. What was most important to Jean was her family and grandchildren.
Jean is survived by two daughters, Brenda J. Hatcher and husband, Evan, and Paula M. Miller, both of Muscatine; and three grandchildren, Brandon Hatcher and wife, Laura, Cody Hatcher, and Jennifer Heiar and husband, Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother, Stanley McFadon.