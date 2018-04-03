September 27, 1933-March 30, 2018
BETTENDORF – Jerald G. Matzen, 84, of Bettendorf, passed away, Friday, March 30, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday April 6, 2018, at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jerald was born on September 27, 1933, in Davenport, the son of Harry and Viola (Johnson) Matzen. He was united in marriage to Janet E. Armstrong on January 29, 1954, in Bettendorf.
Jerald was an Army veteran, serving with the Signal Corps during the Korean Conflict. He later used his knowledge working for AT&T for 35 years prior to his retirement. Jerald loved his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them. He was a 32 Degree Mason, elder at St. Andrews Presbyterian, and current member of Bettendorf Presbyterian. He and his wife were members of The Card Club, meeting every month for 60 years. He was the Q-C Thunders' Ultimate Fan attending every practice and game. Jerald also enjoyed camping and exploring caves.
Those left to honor his memory include wife, Janet; children, Robin (Bruce) Reynolds, St. Louis, Kurt Matzen, Bettendorf, and Amy (Paul) Kuhel, Bettendorf; and grandchildren, Emily Reynolds, Alex Reynolds, Rebecca Kuhel, and Katherine Kuhel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Herman and Emma M. (Sehmann) Matzen.