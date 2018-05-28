Jeri McLaughlin

November 29, 1941 - May 26, 2018
TAYLOR RIDGE - Jeri L. McLaughlin, 76, of Taylor Ridge, Illinois, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Her funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 28, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.
Jeri was born November 29, 1941, in Altus, Oklahoma, the daughter of Louvoice G. and Nora M. Mitchell. She was united in marriage to Monte A. McLaughlin on September 9, 1991, in Escondido, California. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2016.
Jeri loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed quilting and especially the company of her loving family.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Sandra (Randy) Heath of Louisiana and Abbra Shumway of Florida; her son, Dorian (Julie) Kainec of Taylor Ridge; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Irene Keaton of California.
In addition to her husband, Monte, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Stephen Kainec; and her son-in-law, Darrell Shumway
