Jerome "Jerry" Myers

March 5, 1938- March 30, 2018
SILVIS — Jerome M. “Jerry” Myers, 80, of Silvis, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday April 6, 2018, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Silvis. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday April 5, 2018, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline, where a rosary will be held prior to the visitation at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or to Genesis Hospice. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born March 5, 1938, in Milwaukee, son of Thomas M. and Catherine (Michalski) Myers. He graduated from Spooner High School, in Spooner, Wisconsin, in 1956 where he was a starter on Spooner High School's first basketball team to make the state finals tournament. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Jeanette Moan, on October 20, 1956, in Spooner. He served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, serving from 1957-1963, obtaining rank of sergeant.
He earned his certification in business management from Black Hawk College and his entrepreneurial certification specializing in sausage making and meat curing from South West Technical College in Fennimore, Wis.
Jerry was a specialist in his trade and an expert in the meat industry for over 55 years. He held positions in sales, retail development, department management for many local grocery chains (Geifman's, Eagles and Hy-Vee), and the Plantation restaurant. He owned and operated Butcher, Baker, Sausage Maker in East Moline. He applied his passion of the trade in all positions held and loved the interaction with his customers the most. Additionally, he served as a steward for the United Food & Commercial Workers International Union.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, hunting, square-dancing, bowling, cooking, grilling and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He coached baseball and basketball, was involved in Boy Scouts of America, YMCA Indian Guides, and the many school and extracurricular activities of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid CB radio operator with the handle “Meathead”. He brought joy to everyone around him as a renowned storyteller and amateur comedian.
Jerry was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, the Bowlesburg Dad's Club, the Jaycees in Mason City, Iowa, the Rock River Bow Hunter's Club and as was proud to have served as a acolyte for the Bishop presiding over St Mary's Church in Richland Center, Wis.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; children,Margie (Steven) Jost of Silvis, Linda (Dave) Golinghorst of Dixon, Iowa, Mark Myers of Humble, Texas, Julia (Michael) Hull of Lynn Center, Illinois, Sue (Bill) Vogel of Urbana, Illinois, and Tony (Mary) Myers of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Myers of Spooner and Becky (Ken) Antonson of Marengo, Illinois; two nieces and two nephews; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Thomas Denny Myers.
