November 21, 1956-April, 23, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jerry V. Nimrick, 61, of Davenport, died Monday, April, 23, 2018, at his residence. Per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation rites have been accorded. Jerry Victor Carco was born November 21, 1956, in Gulfport, Mississippi, the son of Jerry and Victoria (LaFontaine) Carco. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Nimrick; sons, Jeremy Nimrick, Jerry Carco Jr.; daughter, Desire Carco; three grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Georgette Gill. A full obituary may be viewed at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.