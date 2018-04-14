February 6, 1925-April 12, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Jessie F. Casillas, 93, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at her home. A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Monday followed by visitation from 4:30-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Entombment will be at Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Jessie was born in Jalisco, Mexico, on February 6, 1925, a daughter of Benjamin S. and Elpidia Martinez Fonseca. She married Frank Casillas Jr. on January 26, 1944, in Bettendorf. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2000.
Jessie last worked at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation for 8½ years. Prior to that, she was a homemaker and held several other jobs from time to time.
Jessie was a 73-year member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed reading, watching football, golf and tennis, and loved spending time with family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Ross Hein, San Diego, California; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Jaclyn Casillas, Mission Viejo, California, Steven and Mary Ann Casillas, San Diego, and Joe and Nancy Casillas and Mark Casillas, all of Rock Island; granddaughter, Taryin Casillas; great-granddaughters, Taryina Casillas, Kaiya Stenovic and Joela Bjorkland; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Shelia Fonseca, East Moline, and Manuel and Beverly Fonseca, Moline; and grandson-in-law, Cory Stenovic. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; granddaughter, Jessica Casillas; and brother, Alfred Fonseca.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.