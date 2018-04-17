October 2, 1962-April 14, 2018
BETTENDORF — Jill I. Jorgensen 55, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Village Creek Bible Camp, Camp Shalom, or to the Community Bible Study. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.
Jill I. Pershing was born Oct. 2, 1962 in Galesburg, Ill., a daughter of Rex and Barbara Beatty Pershing. She graduated from Cedar Falls (Iowa) High School, and then attended college. She married Alan K. Jorgensen on Dec. 30, 1982, in Cedar Falls.
Jill relished her role as wife, mother and grandmother. She loved caring for and organizing her household. She was a wonderful wife, great mom and loving grandmother.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport and the Community Bible Study, Bettendorf, serving as discussion leader, associate teaching leader, teaching director and area director. Jill had also been a member of the Bible Study Fellowship and volunteered with many organizations. She loved to garden, be outdoors and wade in streams with a fly rod in hand.
Survivors include her husband, Alan; children, Kristin (Nathaniel) Fittje, Omaha, Neb., Peter (Emily) Jorgensen, Dubuque, and Joseph (Brae) Jorgensen, serving in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Las Vegas, Nev.; granddaughter, Evelyn Fittje, Omaha, and two more grandchildren on the way; her parents, Rex and Barbara Pershing, Cedar Falls; brothers, Steven (Sara) Pershing, Marion and Stuart (Diane) Pershing, Cedar Rapids; sisters, Janet (Michael) McDowell, Bourbonnais, Ill., and Jennifer (Lisa) Pershing, Ely, Iowa. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ole Fittje.
