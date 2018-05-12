April 2, 1949-May 8, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jo Ann Determan (Poell) went to be with our Lord at the age of 69 on May 8, 2018, after a heroic and courageous battle with cancer. Jo Ann was born on April 2, 1949, in Davenport. She was married to the love of her life, Richard Determan, for 40 years. They were joined in marriage on September 10, 1977. Jo Ann loved her family, loved music, and was an avid animal lover. She took immense pride in her family and loved them with all of her heart. Her faith in God was strong and she was always confident that the Lord has a plan for all of us in our lives.
Funeral services for Jo Ann will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Richard Determan; daughters, Traci (Joshua) Hensel of Davenport, Elizabeth (Timothy) Wright of Wyoming, Iowa; and son, Michael (Kimberly) Determan of Davenport. Also left to honor Jo Ann are her siblings, Robert Poell, Greg (Jeri) Poell, Paula (Frank) McArthur, Pauline (Mike Math) Vandendooren; three grandchildren; and multiple dearly loved friends.
A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Costas L Constantinou and all of the nurses who cared for Jo Ann during her battle.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the family who will make donations in Jo Ann's honor.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcella Poell (Loving), and father, Merle Poell.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.