Joan Jackson

January 29, 1934-April 6, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Joan B. Jackson, 84, of Rock Island, passed peacefully away to her Savior's arms on April 6, 2018, at home, surrounded by family. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, followed by visitation from 4:30-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2810 5th Ave., Rock Island.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Joan was born on Jan. 29, 1934, in Rock Island, a daughter of Raymond and Kathryn Kemp Frommelt. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1952.
Joan married William H. Jackson November 30, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church. She worked at Jaydon from 1969–1991. She was a loving wife and mother. Joan enjoyed cards, bowling, baseball, reading, traveling, taking walks and spending time with family. She loved every moment spent with her two grandsons.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary (Larry) Eastland, Moline; sons, Michael (Sue) Jackson, Indianapolis, John (Julie) Jackson, Milan; grandsons, Mark and Alex, Milan; sister, Lois Trilk, Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Robert Frommelt; and sister, Mary Bolt.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.