Joan Lueders

July 28, 1941-May 21, 2018
DAVENPORT — Joan L. Lueders, 76, of Davenport, passed away Monday, May 21, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services to celebrate Joan's life will be noon Thursday, May 24, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. There will be a gathering after the burial at Chuck's Tap.
Joan Loretta Giebelstein was born on July 28, 1941, in Davenport, a daughter of Anthony and Mary C. (Bertsch) Giebelstein. She was united in marriage to Larry Earl Galloway on April 30, 1960, in Davenport. He passed away February 6, 1961, from injuries in a car accident sustained while he was in the Army. She later married Rick Lueders on September 2, 1980, in Davenport. They later separated.
Joan owned and operated Joanie's Resale Shop on 3rd and Marquette streets in Davenport. The shop was her passion; she loved her business and the customers she was able to help. The shop continues to run today thanks to Joan's special angel on Earth, her friend and caregiver, Sharon Millhollin.
The apple of Joan's eye was her great-grandson, Cameron, whom she adored. She collected decorative glassware and junk and was a mail order queen!
Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda “Sugar” Galloway, Davenport; granddaughter, Chrissy (Todd) Winters, East Moline; great-grandson, Cameron Winters; siblings, Roger Giebelstein, Davenport, Sonny McCarl, Blue Grass, Jackie, Billie, Shirley, Lorrie, Tony, and Jeff; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Larry, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, LeRoy “Butch” Giebelstein and Karen “Tootie” Carlton.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting Joan's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.