February 20, 1937-May 20, 2018
CLINTON — Joan M. Turner, 81, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Findley Hospital, Dubuque.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 25, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Eric, Branden, Drew, Zach, Devin and Austin Turner. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to the service time at the church. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Joan Mary Cottral was born on February 20, 1937, in Clinton, the daughter of Lyle and Alfrieda (Hansen) Cottral. She was a 1955 graduate of Clinton High School and Clinton Community College. She married Gerald Turner on April 21, 1957, in Clinton; he passed away January 13, 2011.
Joan was employed at Clinton Corn, Nielsen's Clearing House, PFC and also as a self-employed typist. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, served on church council, and past chair of the worship committee. She was also very active at the Clinton County Historical Society, WA-TAN-YE and the Red Hat Club.
Joan is survived by three sons, Craig (Sheri) Turner of Kingsport, Tennessee, Brad (Amy) Turner of Drexel, Missouri, and Scott (Melisa) Turner of Prophetstown, Illinois; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and an infant twin sister.
Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the Clinton Historical Society.