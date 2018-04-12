JoAnn Andresen

June 29, 1934 - April 10, 2018
CLINTON — JoAnn D. Andresen, 83, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Mercy Living Center South. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 pm. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Darryl Pagel, Philip McCully, Tim Fullick, Kory Plagge, Adam Holm, Kyle Fullick and Jason McCully.
JoAnn was born in Clinton on June 29, 1934, the daughter of Clyde and Anna (Outzen) Zirbes. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1952. She married James “Pete” Andresen on November 26, 1955, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clinton. JoAnn was employed as a secretary with the Clinton Public School System retiring in 1997 from Whittier Elementary School. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, watching “Dancing With The Stars” and, especially, spending time with her children and grandchildren.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Pete; three daughters, Julie (Darryl) Pagel of Webster City,Iowa, Sally (Philip) McCully of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and Kathy (Tim) Fullick of Lakeland, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Melissa, Sarah, Molly, Kyle, Jason and Jamie; a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn; and a brother, Edward (Ardena) Zirbes of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.