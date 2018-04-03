February 4, 1936-March 31, 2018
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — John Francis Epping , 82 of Beardstown, Illinois, died Saturday, March 31, 2018, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born February 4, 1936, in Davenport, the son of Herman and Marie Pohlmann Epping.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. Burial will be in St. Alexius Catholic Cemetery in Beardstown. The family will meet with friends from 5-7 p.m. today at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. A prayer service will be held following the visitation at 7 p.m. today at the memorial home.