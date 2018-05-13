March 16, 1933 - May 10, 2018
BETTENDORF - John G. Gabor, 85, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, May 10, 2018, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport.
The family will hold private services. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of the Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport, or the American Cancer Society.
John George Gabor was born March 16, 1933, in Massena, New York, the son of Charles and Anna (Serbac) Gabor. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy before marrying Isabella Duffy on September 17, 1960, in Davenport.
John worked at Alcoa in Davenport Works, retiring in 1988 as head of security. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport, and served on several local boards including the Alcoa Employee Credit Union Board of Directors. His passions were his family and woodworking, and he will always be remembered for his large flocked Christmas trees every year.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Isabella; six children and their spouses, Lisa and Phil Kluever of Riverdale, Iowa, John and Paula Gabor of Sterling, Illinois, Linda and Ken Urban of Struble, Iowa, Ann and Scott Toliver of Kingsley, Iowa, Jim Gabor of Bettendorf, and William Gabor of Opheim, Illinois; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Anna Patterson of Massena, New York; and a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Helen DeFayette of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Charles Gabor; and four sisters, Edie Fayette, Mary DeFayette, Irene Romeo, and Madeline Ives.
Condolences may be shared at www.CremationQC.com.