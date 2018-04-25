September 5, 1941-April 21, 2018
BETTENDORF — John H. Hoelzen, 76, died Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Memorials may be left to Iowa Donor Network or Grace Lutheran Church.
John was born on September 5, 1941, in Quincy, Illinois, to Alfred and Gladys (Groth) Hoelzen. He graduated from Quincy High School and later achieved a BA from Central Methodist College, majoring in economics and minoring in history. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. While stationed in Korea, he served in the People to People program and taught English and economics to middle school and university students.
John married Sandra (Jager) in 1967 and they raised two daughters, Heather and Christine. John retired from Tacom, United States Army, in 2005. He enjoyed ballroom dancing, telling jokes and playing checkers with his granddaughter. John coached Dad's Club softball and was involved in the Y- Indian princess program with his girls. He enjoyed camping, canoeing and fishing along with tying flies. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, The German American Society, Davenport American Legion Post 26, past member of the Davenport Elks, Renaissance and No Name Dance Clubs.
John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra; daughters, Heather Hoelzen and Christine (David) Fowler; German “daughter” Heike Neu; granddaughter, Amanda Fowler; sister, Mary Anne (Ron) Christianson; grandpup, Abigail; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.