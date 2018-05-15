September 4, 1922-May 13, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for John J. Bishop, M.D. will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main St., downtown Davenport with a prayer service at 6 p.m. that all are invited to attend. There will be additional visitation Friday in the gathering space of the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Following Dr.'s wishes, cremation will take place following the Mass and private burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Dr. Bishop died Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Davenport.
John J. Bishop Jr. was born on September 4, 1922, in Davenport, a son of John J. and Clara J. (Fischer) Bishop. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1944 with a bachelor of science. He served our country in the Army during World War II and then attended and graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.
Dr. Bishop was united in marriage to Mary L. Watsabaugh on June 18, 1955, at St. John's Catholic Church, Omaha. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2017. They shared 62 years of a happy and fulfilling marriage.
Dr. Bishop practiced medicine and was a partner at the Davenport Clinic, retiring in 1994. He also was the chief of surgery at the former Mercy Hospital. He was past president of the Scott County Medical Society and member of the Iowa Medical Society, American Medical Association, and Alpha Sigma.
Dr. Bishop was a very talented photographer of nature and enjoyed antiquing, particularly glass and Native American Art.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kahl Home or Our Lady of Victory.
Dr. Bishop is survived by his sons, Dimitri, Brian, John and Bill (Amy); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Robert Keller; sister, Elaine Johnson, Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Keller; a daughter-in-law, Linda Dona; and his parents. May they rest in peace.