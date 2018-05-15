July 24, 1938-May 13, 2018
DUBLIN, Ohio — John "Jack" Carroll, 79, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away, surrounded by family, on May 13, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Jack was born on July 24, 1938, in Moline, to Fred and Betty Carroll. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1956 and Western Illinois University in 1960 with a degree in secondary education. Jack was not only an all-honors student but an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He started his teaching career shortly after graduation as well as a long time coaching tenure with football and baseball at the junior high and high school level. He devoted many years as the head varsity baseball coach at Rock Island High School and was always held in high esteem by former players. In addition to coaching, he officiated football, basketball and baseball at the high school, college and semi-pro level.
On July 6, 1963, he married the love of his life, Marlyne Wells in Rock Island, Illinois. They would have been married 55 years this July. On his last days, he could still vividly recall the first time they met and always referred to Marlyne as his lovely bride. Jack fully embraced the sacrament of marriage as a loyal and loving husband. Jack and Marlyne raised five children in Rock Island. Jack was a devoted and loving father who actively participated in all of his children's endeavors.
Jack enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling and golf. He was an avid Cubs fan and was overjoyed when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. One of Jack's greatest accomplishments was raising money and personally helping to build, along with his assistant coach, Al Gorgal, the first baseball field on the grounds of Rock Island High School. Jack said, “We had to have a place for the kids to be able to play on their own high school field.” Anyone who knew him said the same thing — Jack was an honest man with a heart of gold who saw the good in everyone.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marlyne, of Dublin; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Lynda Carroll of Geneseo, Illinois; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Peggy Carroll of Grand Island, Nebraska; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Lisa Carroll of Milan; daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Thomas Stalf of Ostrander, Ohio; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Heather Carroll of Moline; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Jennifer Carroll of Milan; and 14 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Patricia Thieme.
Jack will be cremated and his remains brought back to his hometown of Rock Island. A memorial visitation will take place on May 18, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home in Rock Island , 3030 7th Ave. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jack's life at a Mass service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at St. Pius Church in Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rock Island High School Boosters Club, Alleman High School or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.