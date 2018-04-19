April 18, 2018
ELVIRA, Iowa – John K. Howe, 92, of Elvira, Iowa, passed away, Wednesday April 18, 2018, on the family farm north of Elvira, surrounded by family.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Elvira Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church.
John is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Jeff (Teri) and Joel (Nancy); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory – Clinton has been honored to serve the Howe family, online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.