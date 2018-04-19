Subscribe for 33¢ / day
John K. Howe

April 18, 2018

ELVIRA, Iowa – John K. Howe, 92, of Elvira, Iowa,  passed away, Wednesday April 18, 2018, on the family farm north of Elvira, surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Elvira Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church.

John is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Jeff (Teri) and Joel (Nancy); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory – Clinton has been honored to serve the Howe family, online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: John K. Howe
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.