October 15, 1943-May 18, 2018
VIOLA, Ill. - John B. Rice, 74, of Viola, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018, at his residence.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Aledo V.F.W. post 1571. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Viola Cemetery.
John was born on October 15, 1943, the son of Bernard and Grace Rice, John was raised in Matherville, Ill., by his mom and dad, Dewey Vale, graduated from Sherrard High School in 1962 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a UDT diver in Vietnam and other regions.
John has two children from a previous marriage, Troy and Paige. He married Rosalie Cameron, August 14, 1971, in Sherrard, Ill. John worked several years as a cement finisher both through Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons 544, and on his own. John also was a licensed barber and in past years had shops in Reynolds, Matherville and Viola. He was a member of VFW 1571, Aledo, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Matherville, and American Legion 569, Milan, Ill.
John enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, junking, auctions, yard sales, and playing cards.
Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 46 years, Rosalie; son, Troy and his wife Deanne, Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughter, Paige and her husband Bryan Shrake, Moline; granddaughters, Brittany and Heather Rice; great granddaughter, Cadance Rice, Scottsdale, Ariz.; sisters, Darlene and her husband James Basala, Mesa, Ariz., and Babette and her husband Kevin Duncan, Erie, Ill.; brothers-in-law law, Gary Cameron, Moline, and Ron Cameron, Sherrard; sisters-in-law, Carol Huettman, Sherrard, Natalie Dochterman and her husband Denny, Sherrard, and Kathy Thompson and her husband Jim, Prattville, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Vale; mother-in-law, Dorothy Cameron; and nephews, Chris and Matt Basala.
Online condolences may be left to John's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.