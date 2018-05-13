John Smith

March 21, 1938 - May 8, 2018
DAVENPORT - John R. “Jack” Smith, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018, from noon to 4 p.m. at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar and Grill, 1228 30th Street, Rock Island, Illinois. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
John was born on March 21, 1938, in Rock Island, Illinois, a son of Emmett and Inest Smith. He was united in marriage to JoAnn Osborne in 1967 in Bettendorf, Iowa. She passed away in 1981. He worked for Floor Crafters for many years.
John was a wonderful, friendly guy, “once you met him, you liked him." He loved to do yard work and spend time outdoors. He was an avid golfer and he enjoyed fast cars.
He is survived by his daughter, Renee Smith, Columbia, Mo., and special friends Gordon and Karen Guffey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers. Patrick and Joseph, and three sisters. Margie, Joy, and Rosemary.