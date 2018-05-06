Joleen Dalton

November 10,1953-April 29, 2018
DAVENPORT - Joleen E. Dalton, 64, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018,, at her home.
Per her request, there will be no services and cremation rites will be accorded.
Joleen was born November 10, 1953, in Alliance, Nebraska, the daughter of Louis and Lucille (Cook) Bartow. She was united in marriage to Maurice W. Dalton on August 21, 1997, in Greeley, Colorado. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2017.
Joleen had worked as an insurance agent with Nelson Brothers Agency. She enjoyed all butterflies, the company of her dogs, Baby, Heidi and Daisy, and her grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Roy Lee Layman, Jr. of Greeley, Colorado; her daughters, Brenda Schroeder of Delphos, Ohio, Marcia (Curtis) Reeves of Windsor, Colorado, and Laci Dalton of Yukon, Oklahoma; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her sister, Tamalya Bartow of Guernsey, Wyoming; her brother, Terry (Dixie) Bartow of Guernsey; and her uncle, Elmer Richers of Arvada, Colorado.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
