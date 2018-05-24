December 24, 1930-May 14, 2018
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Joline C. Henss of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Moline, Illinois, and Champaign, Illinois, died at age 87 on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Colorado Springs.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, in First Congregational Church, Moline. Joline's family will greet friends at a gathering at the church following the service. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, with burial in Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Joline was born Joline Caroline Schieberl in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, on December 24, 1930, to Margaret (Peggie) and Joseph Schieberl. She lived her early years in Dayton, Ohio, where she began her lifelong love of dancing with lessons at age 2 1/2. At age 8, she moved to California and continued her dance education at the Bud Murray School of Dance. There she was noticed by MGM casting directors and selected to do singing, dancing, and bit parts in Our Gang Comedies and several other movies. Moving to Moline, Illinois, as a teenager she became a cheerleader known for her aerial gymnastics. Sportswriters around the state dubbed her "Joline from Moline."
At a time when it was rare for women to own businesses, Joline opened her own dance studio, "Joline's Studio of the Dance," at age 17. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Don Henss.
Over the next twenty-five years, Joline taught thousands of youngsters the joys of dancing. During those years she staged and produced many floor shows, recitals, and civic events including Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration. She became the first Miss Moline in 1949 and choreographed state and local pageants. In 1949, Joline also choreographed the first Quad City Music Guild Production, "Sweethearts." She founded the "Guild Girls" and continued to choreograph a dozen more shows for the guild including "Music Man," "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Can Can" in which she performed the dance lead. She also choreographed for Bettendorf Community Theater. Upon closing her studio, Joline opened a costume shop, "Joline's Stage Door" in downtown Moline.
Don and Joline moved to Champaign, Illinois, in 1977 where Joline worked for the Office of Continuing Education and Public Service, Division of Conferences and Institutes for 6 years. Joline returned to Moline in 1988 to present "Dance Spotlight Quad Cities." She and her husband retired to Colorado Springs in 1997.
Joline is preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Henss.
She is survived by her children, Wendy Lester (David Lester) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Mark Henss (Martha) of Champaign, and Kimberly Youngvorst (David Youngvorst - deceased) of Indianapolis, Indiana. Joline had eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.