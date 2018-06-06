December 19, 1958-June 3, 2018
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Joseph Harold Hotka, 59, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was a native of Davenport, and was a member of St. James Catholic Church and American Legion Post 113. He was a retired and disabled veteran of the United States Army and a tank driver instructor for Fort Knox Civil Service. He was a youth softball/baseball umpire and coach and enjoyed carpentry and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Notton, and his birth mother, Mary Stepp Hotka.
He is survived by his wife of 30½ years, Debra Miller Hotka; one son, Kevin Young of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Katrina Logsdon (Jason) of Elizabethtown and Tamarra Young Curry (Jody) of Hodgenville; father, Donald Hotka of Davenport; two brothers, Jerry Hotka and Jim Hotka both of Davenport; niece, Katrina Hotka-Truempler (Steve) of Stanwood, Iowa; grandchildren, Damon T. Lei-Sam, Taylor B. Jones, and Lachlan Aven Kade Young, due in July; and great nieces and nephews, Barrett Truempler, Aslyn Truempler and Ogden Truempler.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, with Deacon Karl Drerup officiating. Burial will be Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.
