Joseph Nobiling

March 24, 1952-May 19, 2018
MOLINE — 66 years feels like a long time, but it wasn't long enough.
Joseph Terrence Nobiling was born on March 24, 1952. An unparalleled husband and father, Joe spent the last 20 years as a graphic designer with the Army Corps of Engineers. He was notorious there — and everywhere — for his jovial nature, genuine handshakes, groan-worthy jokes, and unconditional kindness, but especially his music.
Joe played anything with strings, with anyone who wanted to play, for anyone who wanted to listen, at any time. He taught music lessons for decades, loved and appreciated all music, and passed that love on to everyone he met. Joe loved art, in all its forms. He also played a big part in fostering the growing disc golf community, getting out every chance he could to "throw some plastic."
His other pride and joy was his family — Kathy, his wife, and their three children, Heather Kangas Nobiling (Jason), Faith Bradshaw (Mike) and Josh Nobiling (Brandye) — are the proud product and embodiment of all of Joe's best qualities.
Six weeks ago, Joe was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer that had spread to the liver. A shocking blow, Joe kept his eyes fixed on the journey ahead through the power of his unshakeable faith in Jesus, "the only thing that makes sense." As stubborn and determined as he was to "fight to the bloody end," Joe had received a higher calling. On Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 8:15 a.m., Joe's presence was requested at the feet of his Heavenly Father. He passed peacefully in his sleep, in his home, surrounded by his family, his friends, and music. He felt the fullness of the blessings he had been given as he said, time and again, "What a life!"
Joe was preceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gertrude Nobiling; his brother, Donald Nobiling; and his grandson, Declan Kangas Nobiling. He is survived by his wife and three children; grandchildren, Brennan, Caeden, Kellen, Haille, Tyler, Meghan, Brady, Allie, Jackson and Christian, Brianne (Stephen) and Jacob; brother, Gerry (Joan), and niece Heidi (Brian), sister, Ann Keeven (Jim); and many, many nieces, nephews and close friends who were as good as family.
Come celebrate Joe's life and legacy at The JoeJam Benefit & Memorial taking place Saturday, May 26, from 1-6 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Rock Island. There will be food and music, with remembrances from the family at 2:30 p.m. and an open jam session at 5 p.m., so bring your instruments!
