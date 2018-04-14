October 29, 1934-April 12, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Josie L. Collins, 83, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Josie was born October 29, 1934, to Joseph and Esther (McLeod) Cashero in Roseland, Kansas. After graduating from Columbus High School, she received nursing training from Bethany Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. Josie married Jerry Collins on June 28, 1953, in Atchison, Kansas. She worked as a registered nurse until retiring. The couple moved to Davenport in 1974, and to DeWitt in 2010.
Josie was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. She enjoyed camping, collecting Isabel Bloom figures, and bird watching. Josie loved spending time with her family. She was a kind and caring person who never had a bad word to say about anyone. Josie was very much a caregiver and lived her life by the golden rule, treat others as you would want to be treated.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jerry; children, John (Ava) Collins of Ankeny, Iowa, Scott (Sharon) Collins of Newburgh, Indiana, Susan Anderson of North Liberty, Iowa, Kelly (Matt) Fahrenkrug of DeWitt; grandchildren, Rosemarie and Tess Collins, Kara (Seth) Nance, and Michael Collins, Keyes, Josie, and Lily Anderson, and Sadie Fahrenkrug; great-grandchildren, Jepsen and Tullis Nance; sisters, Jo Ann and Lou; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters and a brother.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. A Service of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com