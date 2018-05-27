joventia Jones

February 27, 2002 - May 20, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral Services to Celebrate the Life of Jovontia A. Jones, 16, a sophomore at Davenport Central High School and resident of Davenport, will be Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the Pentecostal Church of God, 1234 Ripley Street, Davenport. The family will greet friends Wednesday at the church beginning at 1 p.m. and conclude with a Going Home Service at 2 p.m. Private burial will take place Thursday with immediate family.
Jovontia died Sunday, May 20, 2018, following another senseless act involving gun violence in the city of Davenport. His family extends a plea for the violence to stop in our community and the country. Respect Life. Respect the Lord.
The Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.
Jovontia Antonio Jones was born February 27, 2002, in Davenport, a son of Antonio Jovontia Jones and Alicia R. Burrage.
He was a joyful baby and young man, was well liked and loved by many. His smile would brighten your day and any room he entered. His family and friends called him “Jovi Man” or Jovi. He had been very active, participating in track and keeping physically fit. He was a hard worker and most recently was employed by Hardee's.
Memorials can be made to his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Alicia Burrage (fiancée Dathan Dorsey), Columbus, Georgia; father, Antonio Jones, Davenport; siblings, Demeris, Alaya, Toria, Alandra, Antonio, Honesty, and Cordai; maternal grandparents, Lisa Gay, and Willie Burrage; paternal grandparents, Phoebe Kirk and Tracy Jones; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Ronnie and Lois Gay and Willie Burrage, Sr; and paternal great-grandmother, Joyce Lacy.
