Joyce Kelso

July 1, 1945 - May 9, 2018
DAVENPORT — Joyce L. Kelso, 72, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral service that will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.
Joyce was born July 1, 1945, in Davenport to Roy and Leona (Buffum) Holdorf. She was united in marriage to Hester A. Kelso on February 24, 1979, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2008. After many years of service, Joyce retired from Alcoa.
Joyce loved to read, blue grass music and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her younger years, Joyce enjoyed crafts and gardening.
Those left cherishing her memory include her sons, David (Beth) Holdorf and Carl (Victoria) Tedrick Sr.; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald (Chick) Holdorf.
In addition to her parents and husband Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Jerald Holdorf, and grandchildren, Andrew and Krystal.