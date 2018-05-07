March 28,1947-May 5, 2018
MUSCATINE - Judi Goddard, 71, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at her home.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Jason Goddard, Lucas Nowak, Nicholas Nowak, Morgan Nowak, Bill Sterner and Ryan Sterner. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Dean Goddard, Robert Nowak, Alex Nowak, Emily Yerington, Dale Goddard, Leroy Bartenhagen and Steven Blanchard. There will be no visitation. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Judi's memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Judi's family and her arrangements.
Judith Lynn Goddard was born on March 28, 1947, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Allen and Margaret (Bellach) Henderson. On November 25, 1966, Judi was united in marriage to Floyd Goddard in Viola, Illinois. Judi managed Kundel Farms and also worked at the Wilton Daycare. She was a member of Country Gardeners. She enjoyed raising and showing violets. She also enjoyed working with her flowers, loved raising sheep when on the farm and fishing,
Judi will be deeply missed by her husband, Floyd of Muscatine; one daughter Pamela Sterner of Wheatland, Iowa; three grandchildren, Steven Blanchard, Bill Sterner and Ryan Sterner; four great-grandchildren; one sister Patricia (Leroy) Bartenhagen of Muscatine; special niece, Michele Nowak; several other nieces and nephews, and her dogs, Sally and Midge.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter Amber Hamor; one grandson, Howie Hamor and one brother, Ronnie Henderson.