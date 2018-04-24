Judith Birtell

April 22, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Judith “Judy” A Birtell, 77, of Eldridge, passed away Sunday, April 22, at Davenport Lutheran Home with her loving family by her side. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 26, at Simmerwell Cemetery in rural Wakarusa, Kansas. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Parker Price Funeral Home, Topeka, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf.
Judy was born in 1940 to Josiah and Alta Kent in Fort Madison, Iowa. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1958 and from Stormont-Vail School of Nursing in 1964. Judy was united in marriage to Max Birtell on December 22, 1963, in Auburn, Kansas. She worked at several hospitals as an RN and Davenport Lutheran Home. Even though she loved working as a nurse, her greatest joy was raising her family in a Christian home. She was an active member at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Judy loved traveling, camping, and making crafts, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Max; their six children, Emily (Joe) Gardyasz, Rev. Brad (Christine) Birtell, Rev. Kenton (Linda) Birtell, Clayton (Sara) Birtell, Amy (Dave Assman) Birtell and Jenny (Dr. Kyle) Berry; 16 grandchildren, Porter, Britney, Sawyer, Abby, Grace, Hannah, Nathan, Katherine, Eva, Noah, Naomi, Elijah, Parker, Katie, Sydney and Jonathan; and her sister, Suzen Fanson. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Delores.
A special thank you to Davenport Lutheran Home and Trinity Unity Point Hospice Team for their loving care, kindness, and support. Also to the Pastors and members of Our Savior Lutheran Church for their visits and cards.
