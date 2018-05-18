January 2, 1929-May 14, 2018
BETTENDORF — Judith Leon-Velarde Ruiz-Huidobro, 89, of Bettendorf, passed away May 14, 2018, in the company of her sons, Carlos, John, and Jose, and grandchildren
She was born January 2, 1929, in Arequipa, Peru, South America, she was the daughter of Mr. Maximo Leon-Velarde Valcarcel and Mrs. Maria Isabel Ruiz-Huidobro Calero.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. today at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will take place today from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.