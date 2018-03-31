Julia Foote

September 23, 1970-March 28, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Julia Jean “JJ” Hunter Foote, 47, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Julia was born September 23, 1970, to Linda Ryan Salyars and Richard Hunter in Davenport. She graduated from Central Community Schools in DeWitt. Julia received an associate's degree in business administration from Scott Community College, and went on to become an RN after graduating from Trinity School of Nursing. She was married to Christopher Foote on July 17, 1993. They were blessed with two children, Allison and Christian, who were her world.
Julia will be remembered for her contagious smile, her warm heart, and her unconditional love. She was a “mom” to everyone around her, and a friend to anyone she met.
She is survived by her children; her parents; siblings, Kymm (Joseph) Ford, Tipton, Iowa, Shawna Hunter, Davenport, Vanessa (Jerry) McNeely, Long Grove, Donald (Joanne) Salyars Jr., Eldridge, and Eric (Beth) Salyars, Eldridge; several aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews; and “The High School Girls,” including her “Forever BFF.”
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and her second dad, Donald Salyars Sr.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 2, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
