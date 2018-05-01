June 39, 1954 — April 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for June M. Strohbehn, 63, of Davenport will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary chapel in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the mortuary. Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Strohbehn passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center–East Campus.
June Marie Moentenich was born June 30, 1954, in Davenport, the daughter of George and Mary (Fisk) Moentenich. In 1975, she married Gary Nass in Davenport. They were later divorced. In 1984, she married Donald Strohbehn in Davenport. June was a former bus driver for Head Start and also worked at Casey's General Store. Prior to her retirement in 2003, she worked in housekeeping at Genesis Medical Center–West Campus. June was a member of the VFW Auxillary–Rock Island Chapter 1303. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Don Strohbehn of Davenport; son, Chris Moentenich of Sparta, Missouri; daughters, Brandy (Manuel) Rico of Waterloo, Iowa, Tony Grahek of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Michele Luther of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Susan Embry of Conway, Arkansas, Laura Strohbehn Comacho of Eldridge, Iowa; sister, Mary Sadler of Rock Island; brother, Robert Moentenich of Potomic, Illijnois; 23 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Cheryl Clark of Davenport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Bolton.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
