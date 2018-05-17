June Rittmer

June 24, 1938 - May 16, 2018
GRAND MOUND, Iowa — June Elaine Rittmer, 79, of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, May 16, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
June was born to Harry and Irma (Ewoldt) Plambeck on June 24, 1938, in Donahue, Iowa. She graduated from Wheatland High School. She was married to Orville Rittmer, with whom she had four children. They later divorced. June was a homemaker and seamstress.
She is survived by her children, Barb (Mark) Henningsen of Grand Mound, and Carol (Steven) McDonnell of DeWitt Iowa; grandchildren, Bridget (Bryan) Maher of Calamus, Iowa, and their son, Brody, Adam (Ally) Henningsen of DeWitt, Erin (Julian Stahl) McDonnell of DeWitt, and Thomas McDonnell of Newtonn, Iowa a sister, Carol Petersen of Wheatland, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her children, Jean and Doug Rittmer.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 18, 2018, at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.
Pallbearers will be Thomas McDonnell, Adam Henningsen, Bryan Maher and Julian Stahl.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com