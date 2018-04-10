December 22, 1956-April 8, 2018
SUN CITY, Ariz.— Karla Cesler-Howard Green of Sun City, Arizona, died peacefully on April 8 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 61.
Karla was born in Ames, Iowa, on December 22, 1956, to Karl and Alice Cesler. Karla lived in Phoenix as a young adult and married the late Mark Howard. Together, they brought into the world a daughter, Ragan. Karla later returned to Davenport and eventually moved to Sumter, South Carolina, where she married her best friend, Larry Green. In 2016, Karla and Larry moved to Sun City.
Karla was the ultimate animal lover from her earliest days. Every animal from A-Z was welcome in her family. Dogs were her favorite, and the more abandoned the better. Her motto was “Dogs are people, too!”
Karla is survived by her husband Larry, of Sun City; her daughter, Ragan Howard of Davenport; her grandson, Devon Sanders-Howard of Davenport; her mother, Alice Cesler of Ames; brothers, Jeff (Stacy) Cesler and Kent Cesler of Ames; her aunt, Frances Kocina of Sun City; her niece, Ashley Fishburn of Otho, Iowa; and nephews Jakoby and Korbin Cesler of Ames. She was preceded in death by her father, Karl, and her sister, Jill Fishburn.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Scott County Humane Society.