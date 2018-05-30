May 23, 1961-May 25, 2018
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kassie Sadler Spector after a very courageous battle with cancer. Kassie passed away May 25, 2018, two days after her 57th birthday. We are comforted in knowing that Kassie was surrounded by her family and that we all appreciate the love and concern shown to her by so many others that she had touched throughout her life.
Kassie was born in Mesa, Arizona, to John H. and Theresa E. Sadler. She spent the early part of her life in Moline until she went away to college at Arizona State University. Kassie still maintained contact and had many close friends from the Quad-Cities. Kassie rooted herself in Scottsdale, Arizona, and lived there until she was diagnosed with Cancer four years ago. Kassie spent the last four years in Santa Monica, California, with her husband, Al Spector, and the most precious person on the planet to her, her daughter, Ashley Ciatu Lipson. Kassie undertook many ventures in her life, including an intimate apparel boutique, interior decorating, real estate, and finally, Kassie began a clothing design and manufacturing business called Love Lounge Wear which was her focus until her diagnosis.
Kassie will be remembered for so many things. That she was even more beautiful inside than out, which is a monumental feat. That she always had a sunny disposition, loved to celebrate, to travel and enjoyed dining out with family and friends. Kassie took care of others throughout her life and continued to do so through her last days with us. She did not want to burden us with the sadness of her passing but wanted us to focus on the vibrancy of her life. Kassie knew how to live and how to live large when the opportunity presented. She demonstrated this six months ago by creating a wedding for her daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Drew, that would make the royals blush. Kassie was radiant throughout the many events, even though by then the struggles had begun.
We have come to realize that many of the questions have no answers. That trust and faith become necessary. Kassie was always healthy in mind, body and spirit. Kassie loved and was loved. She will always be a part of our family and will be with us when we gather. God, we will miss her.
Kassie is survived by her husband, Al Spector, and his five children, their spouses and families; by her parents, John H. and Theresa E Sadler; by her best friend and only sister, Patricia Sadler Wheeler, and her five children; by her brother, Mark Sadler, his wife Michele and their four children; and finally by her only child, the love of her life, Ashley Ciatu Lipson, and her husband, Drew Lipson.
A celebration of Kassie's life will be held at the 4 Seasons Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, at 3 p.m. on June 10, 2018.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cancer Research Institute 55 Broadway New York, NY. 10006 or Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 W. 44th St. Ste 609 New York, NY. 10036