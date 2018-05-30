Kathleen Bingman

October 26, 1937-May 27, 2018
CARBON CLIFF — Kathleen Pearl Bingman, 80, of Carbon Cliff, passed away, Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Illini Hospital, Silvis.
Memorial services will be held Friday, June 1, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. A memorial visitation will be Thursday, May 31, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Kathleen was born on October 26, 1937, in Geneseo, Illinois, the daughter of Vern and Lenora Stotmeister Darling. She married Richard Bingman on October 30, 1955, in Rock Island; he preceded her in death in 1995. Kathleen enjoyed playing cards including euchre and bridge. She also enjoyed walking, gardening, landscaping and bird watching. Other interests included horse riding, cooking, and collecting swan figurines.
Survivors include her sons, Randy (Karen) Bingman, Irving, Texas, and Ryan Bingman, Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Renee (Tanner) Bingman-Haynie, McKinney, Texas; sisters, Joan Case, Davenport, Linda Henry, Geneseo, Illinois, Wanda Forsythe, Prophetstown, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Richard; parents; brothers, Vaughn Darling, Warren (Pete) Darling; an infant brother; and sister, Louise VanDeWiele.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.