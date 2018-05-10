June 23, 1949-May 8, 2018
ORION, Ill. — Kathleen “Kathy” L. Anderson, 68, of Orion, Illinois, passed away on May 8, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
A funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Orion United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, also at the church. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Kesem, Gilda's Club or to the Orion Veterans Memorial. The family has requested those attending to wear pink in Kathy's honor.
Kathy was born on June 23, 1949, in Moline, the daughter of William Glen and Audrey Marie Lunn Cook. She married Larry D. Anderson on September 13, 1969, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion.
Kathy worked at the Orion Café for 32 years; she was a member of the Orion United Methodist Church and the Orion Veterans Committee. She was a longtime Longaberger Consultant and enjoyed taking her mother to the casinos. Kathy took great pride in organizing her cancer luncheons.
Survivors include husband, Larry Anderson; son, David Anderson; mother, Audrey Cook; daughter-in-law Mandy Anderson; grandchildren, Maddie, Noah and Abram; siblings, Alfred “Bill” (Hilde) Charlson, Glen “Butch” (Rhonda) Cook, Pam Schroeder; and several nieces and nephews. Also Jack (Kathy) Charlson and Pat (Jim) Cooper
Kathy was preceded in death by son, Rob, and her father, William.
The family would like to make a special thank you to Dr. Porubcin and his staff for the excellent care Kathy received during her nine-year battle with cancer along with Dr. Stoffel and his staff, especially Tracy and Dan; also to Hope Creek for the level of care shown to Kathy.
